Zacks: Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Post $0.97 EPS

Brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.99. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.67. 7,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,184. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.12. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

