Zacks: Analysts Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.73.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.84. 75,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,996. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.98. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 61,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.