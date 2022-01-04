Zacks: Analysts Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce $13.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.72 billion and the lowest is $13.15 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $11.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $50.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.32 billion to $50.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.56 billion to $58.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Amundi bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $226,940,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $11.09 on Tuesday, reaching $218.09. The company had a trading volume of 414,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.59. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $179.34 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.