Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to announce sales of $234.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.60 million and the lowest is $233.00 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $171.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $949.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $948.00 million to $950.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $49.38 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,150. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

