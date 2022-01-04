Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce $269.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.23 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $258.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.82. 334,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

