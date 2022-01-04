Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

YELL opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $624.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. Yellow has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Yellow will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yellow news, Director Douglas A. Carty purchased 10,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 25,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 486,874 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yellow by 2,573.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 697,434 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yellow by 3,374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 59,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

