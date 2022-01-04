Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of NYSE YSG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $912.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -1.39.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Yatsen by 97.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

