Xponance Inc. Sells 801 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Catalent by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.90.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,009,036 shares of company stock valued at $389,069,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $124.49 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.86 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day moving average is $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

