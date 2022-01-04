Xponance Inc. Sells 274 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

