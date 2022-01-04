Xponance Inc. Sells 163 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,197,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.52.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

