Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mattel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 383.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 127,417 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 151.6% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 19.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 25.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.68.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.