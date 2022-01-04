Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

