WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,551,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.