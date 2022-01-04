WoodTrust Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 25,684.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $226.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.49 and a 200 day moving average of $222.10. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.