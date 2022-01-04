Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 181.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 102,159 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $592,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.