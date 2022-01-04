WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 616,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,074,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,547,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 844.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,643,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,401 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,814,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,931 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,203,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2,510.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 191,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 184,155 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.