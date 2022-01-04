Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.32

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.32 and last traded at $97.27, with a volume of 8833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.92.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,243,000 after buying an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.