Widercoin (WDR) Price Down 18.2% This Week

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Widercoin has a total market cap of $37,964.36 and approximately $1,354.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00064711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.58 or 0.08075937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00075355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,198.72 or 1.00064312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007315 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

