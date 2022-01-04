Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.50

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 1345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. Analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,844,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

