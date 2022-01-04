White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $154,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 178.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,010.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,043.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,089.29. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

