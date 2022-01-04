Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,608,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118,401 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,908,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $232.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

