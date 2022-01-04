West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after acquiring an additional 353,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $445.92 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

