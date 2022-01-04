Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $5.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 51.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT remained flat at $$3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. 17,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,187. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. Root has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $830.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -1.24.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Root will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

