Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $56.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC cut their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Weibo by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after buying an additional 948,100 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after buying an additional 512,861 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Weibo by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,047,000 after buying an additional 456,799 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Weibo by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after buying an additional 409,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 1,873.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. Weibo has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

