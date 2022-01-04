Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hillenbrand (HI)

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/29/2021 – Hillenbrand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/27/2021 – Hillenbrand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2021 – Hillenbrand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Hillenbrand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2021 – Hillenbrand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Hillenbrand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Hillenbrand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2021 – Hillenbrand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Hillenbrand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Hillenbrand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – Hillenbrand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand's portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. "

11/19/2021 – Hillenbrand had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Hillenbrand was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of HI stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after acquiring an additional 504,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 64,105 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,803,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,940,000 after acquiring an additional 51,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,880,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,702,000 after acquiring an additional 148,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

