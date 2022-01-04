Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.81. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.74.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $688.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $710.81 and its 200-day moving average is $636.86. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $376.40 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,808,653. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 209.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

