Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) shares were down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 3,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 321,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEAV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Weave Communications Company Profile (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

