Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to report $18.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.22 million to $26.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $9.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $57.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 105,258 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $4,900,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WVE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 354,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $192.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.50. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $12.17.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.