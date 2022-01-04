Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to report $18.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.22 million to $26.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $9.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $57.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WVE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 105,258 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $4,900,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 354,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $192.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.50. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

