Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

HCC stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $202.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

