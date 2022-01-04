Warburg Research Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €37.00 Price Target

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been given a €37.00 ($42.05) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

ETR GLJ traded up €1.34 ($1.52) on Tuesday, hitting €31.99 ($36.35). 100,225 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.75. Grenke has a 52-week low of €24.20 ($27.50) and a 52-week high of €43.10 ($48.98).

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

