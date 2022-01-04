Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

