Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $0.89. Walgreens Boots Alliance also reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,428,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

