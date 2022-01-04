Wafra Inc. Sells 438,560 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Wafra Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,560 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. owned 0.20% of DLocal worth $16,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

DLO stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

