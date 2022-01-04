Wafra Inc. Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.1% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $57,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW opened at $630.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 578.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $657.65 and its 200 day moving average is $625.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Summit Insights began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,995 shares of company stock worth $16,818,212 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.