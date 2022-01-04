Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Wabash National has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,044 shares of company stock worth $148,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

