VP (LON:VP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $970.07

Vp plc (LON:VP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 970.07 ($13.07) and traded as low as GBX 918 ($12.37). VP shares last traded at GBX 918.16 ($12.37), with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VP. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.65) price objective on shares of VP in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of VP from GBX 950 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($14.15) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. The firm has a market cap of £368.68 million and a P/E ratio of 22.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 970.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 968.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

