Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close.

VNA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.50 ($72.16).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €49.24 ($55.95) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €47.11 ($53.53) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

