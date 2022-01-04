VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Trading 2.9% Higher

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.23. 65,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 234,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Separately, Aegis cut their price target on VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

The company has a market cap of $172.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,043,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 315,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 1,428.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.