Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 71.6% in December

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the November 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VDMCY stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

