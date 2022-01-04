View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 81.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. View has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of View during the second quarter valued at $11,136,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of View during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of View by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 1,331,399 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

