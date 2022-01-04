Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,476 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after purchasing an additional 268,939 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $293.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.21 and a 200-day moving average of $287.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

