Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,109 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock opened at $236.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 125.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.38.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.