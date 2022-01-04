Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Crown worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.79.

Shares of CCK opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

