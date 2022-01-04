Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Callaway Golf worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

ELY stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.92. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

