Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 111,376 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 110.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,376 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

