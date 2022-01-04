Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 946.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 340,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 307,511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vertiv by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 1,370.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,898 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRT traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.38. 4,275,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,395. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

