Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.01 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.01 million and approximately $245,439.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 434,450,478.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,191,860 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

