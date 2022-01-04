Verso (NYSE:VRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 242,602 shares.The stock last traded at $27.00 and had previously closed at $26.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BWS Financial downgraded Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $783.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verso by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 122,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Verso by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verso during the 3rd quarter worth $2,156,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Verso by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 92,705 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verso by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 71,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Verso (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

