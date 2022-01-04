VeriCoin (VRC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $240.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $734,997.73 and $240.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,328.70 or 1.00284261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00091029 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00035036 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.33 or 0.01022425 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00025642 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,586,835 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

