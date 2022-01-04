Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEND) Increases Dividend to GBX 11 Per Share

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEND) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
VEND stock opened at GBX 192 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.93. The stock has a market cap of £56.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. Ventus VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 127 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 192 ($2.59).
About Ventus VCT
