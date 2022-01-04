Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEND) Increases Dividend to GBX 11 Per Share

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEND) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VEND stock opened at GBX 192 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.93. The stock has a market cap of £56.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. Ventus VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 127 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 192 ($2.59).

About Ventus VCT

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

